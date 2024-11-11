Strong growth, margin metrics could support LIC's stock valuations

In the September quarter (Q2FY25), LIC reported net premium income of Rs 1.2 trillion, up 12 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y). For H1FY25, net premium income grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.3 trillion. Net premiums are estimated to grow 8 per cent Y-o-Y during H2FY25.

The new business annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 to Rs 16,470 crore, led by a 31 per cent Y-o-Y growth in individual APE to Rs 11,420 crore and 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in group APE to Rs 5,050 crore. In H1FY25, new business APE grew