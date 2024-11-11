Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Strong growth, margin metrics could support LIC's stock valuations

Strong growth, margin metrics could support LIC's stock valuations

The management aims for a positive growth trajectory in the par segment and expects strong growth to continue in the non-par segment

Shutter stock
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the September quarter (Q2FY25), LIC reported net premium income of Rs 1.2 trillion, up 12 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y). For H1FY25, net premium income grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.3 trillion. Net premiums are estimated to grow 8 per cent Y-o-Y during H2FY25.
 
The new business annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 to Rs 16,470 crore, led by a 31 per cent  Y-o-Y growth in individual APE to Rs 11,420 crore and 15 per cent  Y-o-Y growth in group APE to Rs 5,050 crore. In H1FY25, new business APE grew
Topics : life insurance industry LIC Compass

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon