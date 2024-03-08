Strong portfolio, new launches to help Abbott India to outperform

The stock of Abbott India hit its highest level in early February, marking a surge of over 20 per cent in returns since the start of this year. Currently trading at Rs 27,427 a share, the company has revised its earnings forecast upward when it achieved its highest net and operating profit in the December quarter.

With a robust portfolio and strong brand recognition, Abbott India is expected to outperform its counterparts in the Indian pharma industry.

Abbott’s December quarter performance was mixed. Revenues were in line with estimates and operational parameters better than expected. It reported Year-on-Year revenue growth