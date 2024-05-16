Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Strong prospects fully priced in for real estate firm Oberoi Realty stock

The revenue increased 37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,310 crore in Q4FY24 and Ebitda was at Rs 790 crore, up 114 per cent Y-o-Y with the margin increasing sharply to 60 per cent

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
Premium

Representational Image

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty is seeing strong investor interest. The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,760 crore in the January-March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY24), up 160 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was in line with optimistic consensus.

In FY24, bookings reached Rs 3,940 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y. The Q4FY24 performance was driven by the new tower at Elysian (at Goregaon in Mumbai), which generated Rs 800 crore of bookings at the launch in January 2024. The company has also got bookings for three units at its ultra-luxury project 360 West (Worli, in Mumbai), with
Topics : Compass Oberoi Realty Oberoi Oberoi group Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon