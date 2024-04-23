Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stronger signal for telecom sector after successful Vodafone Idea FPO

VIL and Airtel have an instant ARPU upside if they can convert voice-only 2G users to 4G (all Jio users are data-enabled)

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!
Premium

Vodafone idea (Photo: X@VodaIdea_NEWS)

Shreyas Ubgade
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The success of the massive Vodafone Idea (VIL) follow-on public offer (FPO), which raised Rs 18,000 crore, coupled to a subscription of fresh equity worth Rs 2,075 crore by an Aditya Birla group company has triggered some optimism about the telecom sector.

VIL intends to raise around Rs 25,000 crore from the market. If it can utilise the funds to roll out 5G and strengthen its 4G presence (around Rs 12,700 crore is allotted to network capex), the threat of India’s telecom services market turning into a duopoly recedes. Among the other private telecom service providers, Reliance Jio (Jio) did
Topics : telecom sector telecom sector in India Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon