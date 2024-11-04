Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Supreme Ind stock dips on weak Q2; brokerages lower earnings estimates

Supreme Ind stock dips on weak Q2; brokerages lower earnings estimates

PVC resin saw a 19 per cent rise during the June quarter, which was followed by a 17 per cent fall in July and August

The stock of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries
Premium

Representative Picture

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries has shed 22 per cent since its highs in October. The September quarter results were below expectations as the volatility in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin prices led to a major destocking across the trade channel.
 
PVC resin saw a 19 per cent rise during the June quarter, which was followed by a 17 per cent fall in July and August. 
 
Given the near-term outlook, the company revised its guidance for volume growth of plastic pipes to 16-18 per cent from 25 per cent. The management cited volatility in PVC
Topics : stock market trading pipe companies Plastic manufacturers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon