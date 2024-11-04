Supreme Ind stock dips on weak Q2; brokerages lower earnings estimates

The stock of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker Supreme Industries has shed 22 per cent since its highs in October. The September quarter results were below expectations as the volatility in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin prices led to a major destocking across the trade channel.

PVC resin saw a 19 per cent rise during the June quarter, which was followed by a 17 per cent fall in July and August.

Given the near-term outlook, the company revised its guidance for volume growth of plastic pipes to 16-18 per cent from 25 per cent. The management cited volatility in PVC