Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Sustained improvement in demand: A key factor for upsides in metal stocks

The outlook seems less grim but there is still a question-mark around sustainable improvement in demand

Metals, Metal stocks
Premium

Domestic steel prices inched up a little in the first week of December

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Signs of green shoots in China’s trade data has led analysts tracking industrial metals to be cautiously optimistic about demand recovery. Refined copper imports rose 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to the highest levels since December 2021, China’s trade data for November 2023 showed. Steel and iron ore inventories are low and aluminium exports were up on a Y-o-Y-basis for the first time in calendar year 2023 (CY23). As the inventory for heating purposes piled up, China’s coal imports surged 35 per cent Y-o-Y.

Higher Chinese steel exports could temporarily lower global steel prices. But it may also be a signal that the worst is over in terms of tepid demand. Steel exports rose 43 per cent Y-o-Y and iron

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Stocks to Watch today, July 13: Delta Corp, HDFC Bank, Patanjali, SpiceJet

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Coforge, GAIL, Vascon, Sugar stocks, P&G Health

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

Public sector undertakings to dominate list of Amfi upgrades, shows data

Sharp downgrades likely to keep Paytm stock under pressure in market

What the new Nifty50 Total Return Index is all about

Margin risk for city gas distribution players on higher LNG prices

Market ends on high for 7th day, Nifty closes at 21,000, Sensex 70,000

Topics : metal sector Metal stocks metal firms metal prices

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon