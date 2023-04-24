Targets indicate more upside for ICICI Bank; growth triggers remain

Management guidance is that there are strong growth opportunities in retail, small and medium enterprises (SME), and business banking plus some corporate s

The stock has responded positively. Analysts have a positive outlook as well, with valuations ranging from Rs 1,070, through a cluster of valuations at Rs 1,140, Rs 1,150 and Rs 1,155, and some optimistic valuations topping out at Rs 1,250. The subsidiary holdings alone should be worth Rs 100-plus. There appears to be a comfortable upside from current levels of Rs 905.