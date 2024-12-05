Tariff hikes, consolidation may lead to further gains for telecom players

India’s mobile sector revenue was up 8 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q (14 per cent year on year Y-o-Y) to an annualised Rs 2.69 trillion, according to data collated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
Bharti Airtel had the highest revenue growth at 10 per cent Q-o-Q (19 per cent Y-o-Y, while Vodafone Idea (VIL) and RJio reported lower growth.
RJio leads with revenue market share at 41.6 per cent, but its share was down 51 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q. VIL also lost 35bps Q-o-Q share to 14.4 per cent. Bharti Airtel’s revenue