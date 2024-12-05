Tariff hikes, consolidation may lead to further gains for telecom players

India’s mobile sector revenue was up 8 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q (14 per cent year on year Y-o-Y) to an annualised Rs 2.69 trillion, according to data collated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

RJio leads with revenue market share at 41.6 per cent, but its share was down 51 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q. VIL also lost 35bps Q-o-Q share to 14.4 per cent. Bharti Airtel’s revenue