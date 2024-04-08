Sensex (    %)
                             
Titan, Kalyan Jewellers' Q4 business updates point to bright prospects

Titan added 29 new stores (Tanishq 11 new stores and Mia 18) with 27 in India and one each in Dubai and Chicago, plus 44 new W&W stores

Kalyan Jewellers, Jewellery, ornament
Premium

Kalyan Jewellers

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Business updates from Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers indicate that demand remains steady through the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 despite volatile gold prices. Analysts continue to be optimistic about both businesses.

Titan said revenues grew 17 per cent on the back of 19 per cent growth in domestic jewellery with 7 per cent growth in Helios (Watches & Wearables or W&W) and the international portfolio, although eye care revenues declined 1 per cent on a year on year (Y-o-Y) basis. Titan also said emerging business grew 24 per cent with 37 per cent growth in Taneira and 12 per cent

Topics : Titan Kalyan Jewellers

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

