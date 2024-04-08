Titan, Kalyan Jewellers' Q4 business updates point to bright prospects

Business updates from Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers indicate that demand remains steady through the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 despite volatile gold prices. Analysts continue to be optimistic about both businesses.

Titan said revenues grew 17 per cent on the back of 19 per cent growth in domestic jewellery with 7 per cent growth in Helios (Watches & Wearables or W&W) and the international portfolio, although eye care revenues declined 1 per cent on a year on year (Y-o-Y) basis. Titan also said emerging business grew 24 per cent with 37 per cent growth in Taneira and 12 per cent