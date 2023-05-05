Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

The near-term trigger is the strong top line performance in the March quarter (Q4 of FY23). Standalone revenues increased 75 per cent over the year-ago quarter to Rs 2,077 crore on the back of store expansion as well as like-for-like growth. The growth was better than the three-year annual revenue growth of 42 per cent.

Strong March quarter showing, aggressive store additions, especially in the value segment, and strong balance sheet kept brokerages positive. While the stock is up 18 per cent over the last three months, further gains would depend on its ability to maintain sector-leading growth and improvement in margins.