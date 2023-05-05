close

Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

Higher costs and lower value segment, however, hit margins in Q4

Ram Prasad Sahu
Trent
Online revenues from Westside’s digital offerings and other Tata group platforms contributed 6 per cent to Westside’s revenues

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
From its lows last week, the stock of retail major Trent has gained over 7 per cent.
Strong March quarter showing, aggressive store additions, especially in the value segment, and strong balance sheet kept brokerages positive. While the stock is up 18 per cent over the last three months, further gains would depend on its ability to maintain sector-leading growth and improvement in margins.
The near-term trigger is the strong top line performance in the March quarter (Q4 of FY23). Standalone revenues increased 75 per cent over the year-ago quarter to Rs 2,077 crore on the back of store expansion as well as like-for-like growth. The growth was better than the three-year annual revenue growth of 42 per cent.
Topics : Trent Trent Ltd Compass westside

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

