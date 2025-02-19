Upside ahead for Apollo Hospitals on robust guidance, valuations

In the recently released results of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APHS) for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), revenue was in line but operating profit margin was weaker. Net profit too was in line, due to higher other income. Growth and margins in the Apollo Health & Lifestyle (AHLL) businesses were in line.

APHS delivered strong growth in realisation per patient as well as number of patients. But there was a moderation in gross merchandise value or GMV for Apollo 24/7 and so was higher opex (operational expenditure) due to commissioning of new hospitals.

APHS’ Q3FY25 revenue rose 13.9