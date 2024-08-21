Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Valuations may temper gains for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma despite strong Q1

Valuations may temper gains for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma despite strong Q1

The brokerage has estimated a 9 per cent earnings growth over FY24-26 for GSK Pharma

gsk pharma
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of pharma major GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) was up about 5.7 per cent to Rs 3,059, taking the gains since its results earlier this month to 11 per cent. It has been a major outperformer since the start of April with gains of 57 per cent as compared to peer index BSE Healthcare (20 per cent gains) and the 10 per cent for the benchmark Sensex.

The recent gains were on account of a better-than-expected performance in the June quarter. The Indian subsidiary of the tenth largest global pharma company posted a 7 per cent uptick

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon