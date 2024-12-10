Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal's pursuit of 'bruised blue-chips'

Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal's pursuit of 'bruised blue-chips'

Investing in beaten-down high-RoE stocks can be rewarding, says the veteran investor

Raamdeo Agarwal, chairman and co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Premium

Raamdeo Agarwal, chairman and co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Being a stock market investor is a constant quest to identify potential multibaggers. While the market continuously presents opportunities, recognising them at the right moment and having the conviction to fully commit is a big challenge. Consequently, only a select few domestic investors have achieved billionaire status solely through their investments.
 
Raamdeo Agrawal’s networth of over $2.5 billion largely draws from the success of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) — now valued at $7 billion — which he co-founded with his friend Motilal Oswal nearly four decades ago as a small securities firm. Yet, beneath his business triumphs lies a
Topics : Bluechip companies blue chip corporates Indian blue-chip companies Raamdeo Agrawal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon