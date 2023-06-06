Improving prospects drive auto major Maruti Suzuki India's shares

The company, which already has around 2.25 million capacity, intends to increase it by 1 million, with a capex of Rs 8,000 crore for FY24. It expects a rise in CNG vehicle orders after the latest government administered pricing mechanism (APM) price-setting which reduced fuel costs.

Demand for its new sports utility vehicles (SUVs) appears to be good, and the company has 4 lakh outstanding orders by April 2023, (up from 3.6 lakhs in January 2023). Siam (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) estimates that passenger vehicle demand would grow by 5-7 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year (FY24) and MSIL is likely to beat the market growth.