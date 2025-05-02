Weak global commodity prices likely to dent Vedanta's profitability

Vedanta (VEDL) reported consolidated net sales of ₹40,500 crore, up 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Consolidated operating profit was ₹11,500 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q), driven by higher volumes, despite input inflation.

The operating profit margin was 28.3 per cent, flat Q-o-Q and up 360 basis points Y-o-Y.

Adjusted net profit was ₹3,500 crore, up 122 per cent Y-o-Y and down 2 per cent Q-o-Q.

VEDL has filed the second motion petition with the NCLT, seeking approval to proceed with the demerger.

The management anticipates that the process