Equity MF inflows seen improving in April after three months of decline

Investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes have likely rebounded in April after three consecutive months of decline, if the sharp increase in secondary market purchases by fund managers is anything to go by.

In April, MFs’ net equity buying soared to Rs 16,050 crore, sharply up from March’s Rs 12,141 crore. However, this remains below the FY25 average of Rs 39,000 crore a month. The uptick coincided with a 3.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index in April, following a 6.3 per cent gain in March, buoyed by a strong revival in foreign fund buying—the most sustained in