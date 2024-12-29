2025 outlook: RBI's regulatory focus on innovation, stability, and fairness

As we welcome 2025, it is time to review the year gone by and consider what new regulations the New Year would bring. Let me start by welcoming Sanjay Malhotra as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and thanking Shaktikanta Das, his predecessor, for his contributions.

In 2024, the RBI adopted a 3Cs approach: Customer, compliance and collaboration. In 2025, the focus would surely remain on all these as well as to roll out several initiatives to find the balance between innovation and prudence.

I expect RBI to finalise a regulatory framework on project finance and