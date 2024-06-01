Business Standard
44-day polls: 10 hot takes

2024 was a one-candidate election. Narendra Modi was the only candidate for whom the BJP sought votes, and he was the only opponent most of its rivals wanted defeated

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Our longest general election campaign, except for 1951-52, has just ended as temperatures teased the 50-degree mark. It’s time to list our 10 takeaways.
 
* The first is the number of media interviews the Prime Minister (PM) gave across publications. Some followers claim it to be in the three figures. For an establishment so wary — even contemptuous — of the media, it’s a lot. Important takeaway: No headlines emerged out of these. A possible exception is the interview with Rubika Liyaquat of News18, in which he said that if he indulged in “Hindu-Muslim” rhetoric, he’d be unworthy of public
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion indian politics BJP Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

