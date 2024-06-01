44-day polls: 10 hot takes

Our longest general election campaign, except for 1951-52, has just ended as temperatures teased the 50-degree mark. It’s time to list our 10 takeaways.



* The first is the number of media interviews the Prime Minister (PM) gave across publications. Some followers claim it to be in the three figures. For an establishment so wary — even contemptuous — of the media, it’s a lot. Important takeaway: No headlines emerged out of these. A possible exception is the interview with Rubika Liyaquat of News18, in which he said that if he indulged in “Hindu-Muslim” rhetoric, he’d be unworthy of public