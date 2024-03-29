A Barbie for Queen Camilla

Her Majesty the Barbie! During a “Women of the World” (WOW) reception at Buckingham Palace earlier in the month, Queen Camilla received a one-of-a-kind doll crafted in her likeness. The presentation was a delightful nod to the Queen’s “dedication to gender equality and empowering of women and girls”.

The miniature Camilla dons a teeny version of the royal’s elegant blue Fiona Clare dress and Amanda Wakeley coat, capturing her signature style. The Queen herself seemed tickled pink by the gesture, quipping, “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life — we should all have a Barbie!”

The mini-me was a tribute to