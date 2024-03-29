Sensex (    %)
                             
A Barbie for Queen Camilla

The mini-me was a tribute to Queen Camilla's role as president of the WOW festival, an initiative that champions girls' education and future opportunities

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Her Majesty the Barbie! During a “Women of the World” (WOW) reception at Buckingham Palace earlier in the month, Queen Camilla received a one-of-a-kind doll crafted in her likeness. The presentation was a delightful nod to the Queen’s “dedication to gender equality and empowering of women and girls”.

The miniature Camilla dons a teeny version of the royal’s elegant blue Fiona Clare dress and Amanda Wakeley coat, capturing her signature style. The Queen herself seemed tickled pink by the gesture, quipping, “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life — we should all have a Barbie!”

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

