Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A bold initiative or madcap idea?

As studies in Finland, Ireland and Kenya have shown, Congress' promise of Rs 1 lakh to below poverty line women may not just be an experiment in populism

welfare politics, politics, socialism
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the Congress party (INC) announced its intention to offer unconditional cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh/ annum to a woman in each of India’s poorest families, I did some random calculations as a thought experiment. The last census was 13 years ago, and there’s an ongoing fierce debate about what the poverty line is. So the assumptions that follow may bear little resemblance to reality. Also, of course, the INC may not come to power, and hence, be unable to fulfil its promises.

Assume India has a population of 1,400 million, which works out to about 300 million families.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India GDP government policies populism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon