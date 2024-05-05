A case for making RBI regulations plain, simple

The April bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has an interesting study on ‘Gauging Linguistic Complexity of Regulatory Communication’. Shorn of jargon, it measures the complexity of the language in central bank regulations. It suggests that most circulars require the reader to be a graduate, which is generally the education level of commercial bank employees. However, a corollary emanating from this conclusion is whether circulars should be aimed only at regulated entities or should they also be able to be understood by common people who use banking services. As the latter is needed too, a simpler version of

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper