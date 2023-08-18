A casual adidas sneaking past Nike?

Poverty declines, but battle not over

Does Brics exist only because a good acronym cannot be allowed to die?

When will Doctor AI treat me?

Learning to smile again

Can 'dark patterns' really be controlled?

Why has the Pope launched an 'AI Bible'?

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

No sweat fashion: The activewear apparel you need for your fitness regime

Bata India rallies 6% on report company in talks to tie-up with Adidas

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

There’s a lot happening in the sneakers market these days. Basketball-style kicks still rule the roost, but interestingly, terrace-style sneakers are shaping up to have quite their moment too, having gained the seal of approval from designer brands such as Gucci and Wales Bonner in recent months. With roots in football fashion and casual culture, these styles really took off leading up to the World Cup last year, but it’s looking like they’re set to stick around throughout 2023, too. As a result, German sportswear giants adidas and Puma have trawled their archives to re-release old styles in new colours, driving rene

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com