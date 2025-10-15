A decade after Paris summit, the world's climate promises lie in ruins

Thirty-three years ago, in 1992, I was part of the Indian delegation participating in the final round of negotiations in Rio de Janeiro on what became the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This was the high point of a multilateral effort to deal with the looming threat of global climate change. For developing countries, there were certain key provisions.

One was the recognition of the principle of historical responsibility of developed and industrialised countries for the large stock of greenhouse gas emissions in the Earth’s atmosphere. This was based on the scientific understanding