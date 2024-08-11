A leg-up from Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a consultation paper to revise the regulatory framework governing investment advisors (IAs) and research analysts (RAs). Among the suggested ideas are relaxing entry criteria, such as minimum qualifications, certifications, and net worth requirements; allowing part-time IAs, RAs, and independent compliance officers; and, relaxing the definition of “principal officer”. Will these and other changes proposed by the new framework achieve Sebi’s objectives? Over the past few years, the Indian stock markets have attracted millions of new investors. But, as the consultation paper points out, “the number of IAs/RAs