A man in a hurry: Donald Trump's 'Maga' agenda unfolding swiftly

Say the worst about Donald Trump, but you can’t deny that he has hit the ground running. Tariffs, immigration, the Ukraine war, the conflict in Palestine, slashing jobs in government—the pace of initiatives and executive orders has been breathtaking.

The US stock market has taken a beating. America’s allies in Europe are dismayed. Leaders across the world are bracing to cope with the impact of the tariffs that Mr Trump has rolled out. Mr Trump is unfazed.

Critics see Mr Trump as sowing chaos across the world in pursuing ideas that he hasn’t really thought through. John Bolton, national security