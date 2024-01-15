Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A performance appraisal of IBC

Despite potential biases introduced by the Dosa approach in analysing its efficacy, the law appears successful in delivering on its key parameters

insolvency
Premium

M S Sahoo
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
The performance appraisal of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, has been a favourite pastime for many, with some adopting the Dosa (decision-oriented systematic analysis) approach. This approach predetermines the desired appraisal outcome and then devises a methodology to yield that outcome. For example, they predetermine a poor/negative outcome. They choose recovery as the performance metric, select a purposive sample, underestimate recoveries, overestimate claims, compute a low recovery ratio, and consequently assert the poor performance of the IBC.

However, it is important to note that recovery is not an objective of the IBC. The term “recovery” is not mentioned
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

IBC yet to address resolution for insolvencies of group companies

Centre likely to review IBC Bill only after 2024 general elections

IBBI forms panel of 787 professionals to expedite resolution process

IBC regime was costing carriers additional $1.3 billion, says Centre

Reorienting policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

For women, it's a long walk to financial inclusion

The geography of unequal growth

Ease of business vs tax pressure

Topics : IBC BS Opinion Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code NPAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon