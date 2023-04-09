A powerful tool for democratising credit access

In recent years, credit bureaus, alternative data, and technology-based underwriting capabilities have matured and evolved, providing new opportunities to the financial services sector. According to a 2022 CIBIL study, over 50 per cent of the country’s credit-eligible adults do not have access to credit, and 160 million consumers are underserved. Over 240 million have credit scores and credit histories. However, the credit-card base is about 82 million; and unique cards are under 40 million. In credit-card usage and acceptance, we lag significantly behind other comparable economies such as China (800 million) and Brazil (408 m

India has made significant progress in the democratisation of digital payments over the last five years. However, millions still rely on cash, and even more lack access to formal credit. Credit cards play an important role, as they can serve as a powerful tool in democratising credit, and empowering individuals and small businesses.