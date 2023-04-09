close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A powerful tool for democratising credit access

Credit card growth does not conflict with real-time payment systems, but complements them and offers consumers more payment options

Sandeep Ghosh
credit card, debit card, card, payment, credit growth
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has made significant progress in the democratisation of digital payments over the last five years. However, millions still rely on cash, and even more lack access to formal credit. Credit cards play an important role, as they can serve as a powerful tool in democratising credit, and empowering individuals and small businesses.
In recent years, credit bureaus, alternative data, and technology-based underwriting capabilities have matured and evolved, providing new opportunities to the financial services sector. According to a 2022 CIBIL study, over 50 per cent of the country’s credit-eligible adults do not have access to credit, and 160 million consumers are underserved. Over 240 million have credit scores and credit histories. However, the credit-card base is about 82 million; and unique cards are under 40 million. In credit-card usage and acceptance, we lag significantly behind other comparable economies such as China (800 million) and Brazil (408 m
Or

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Want to close or cancel your credit card? Here's a step-by-step guide

Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show

Maximise reward points by using the right card for your each spend

FY24 kicks off a new cycle for Indian banking

The evolution of brand BJP

A Vibrant future for aid

Dealing with the diaspora

The Chipko legacy

Topics : Credit | Credit Card | CIBIL

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon