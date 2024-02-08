Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A pragmatic policy

Growth prospects are robust domestically. Key drivers on the demand side, household consumption will improve further, while prospects of fixed investment remain bright

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Soumya Kanti Ghosh
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The concluding MPC decision for FY24 was on expected lines in terms of a status quo. The macroeconomic assessment also was on expected lines. Although global growth is projected to stay steady in 2024 by most forecasts, there remains an element of uncertainty in the outlook, given the continued trends in geoeconomic fragmentation. The global inflation is correcting and expectations of reversal in interest rate cycle are building up.

Domestically, the growth prospects are robust. The key drivers on demand side, household consumption will improve further, while prospects of fixed investment remain bright.

Inflation is expected to move into the tolerance band
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Manmohan vs Modi: False debate on both sides

Government as job contractor

Mobile PLI: Only the long-game matters

Not by cosmetic changes alone

A grand conspiracy or a massive scam?

Topics : Shaktikanta Das BS Opinion MPC monetary policy committee RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon