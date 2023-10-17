A renewed Sri Lankan engagement

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
A recent visit to Sri Lanka provided an opportunity to gauge the severity of its economic crisis, the strength of its recovery process, and the outlook for its future. India has played a significant role in enabling the country to manage its economic crisis, and this has created opportunities for expanded political, economic, and security engagement between the two countries. It has improved public sentiment towards India.
Sri Lanka has not yet recovered from its recent economic crisis. Its economy