A self-driving car ride

The future car is likely electric, shared and self-driving. You may have heard this statement before, but the truth is, it is not a car of the future; it is here today.

Earlier this month, I rode in a Waymo cab in San Francisco. The self-driving vehicle whizzed through the streets of the city, changed lanes, manoeuvred tricky turns and brought us to our destination without much fuss. Invisible hands turned the steering wheel — a contraption that will probably not be a part of self-driving cars for long. Waymo’s fleet is made up entirely of fully electric Jaguar I-Pace models,