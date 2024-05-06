Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A tough time for portfolio managers

Markets are going through a major shift in style and leadership, akin to the 2003-08 bull run

A tough time for portfolio managers
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
While markets are near new highs, it is not an easy time to be running an equity portfolio. The markets seem to be clearly in the midst of sector rotation or leadership change, and the winners of the past 15 years do not seem to be working.

If one looks at price action over the last two years, since Covid came to an end, the markets have been led by a very different set of winners. Given the duration of this market leadership transition, it seems more than just a blip. Leadership changes of this type typify a bull phase and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion equity portfolio Investment Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon