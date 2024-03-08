A wiser world after Covid

In October 2008, Viswanathan Anand was playing Vladimir Kramnik in a world title match in Bonn when one of his seconds, Suryasekhar Ganguly, contracted chickenpox. Ganguly continued to work, churning out his analysis and connecting to Anand and team members on Skype, while isolating himself in his hotel room, with food and other provisions left at the door.

At the time, Ganguly may well have been the only person doing this anywhere in the world. By October 2020, many millions were doing much the same thing. Four years ago, give or take a few days, India went into lockdown along with