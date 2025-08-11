Monday, August 11, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Aamir Khan changes the game with YouTube release, bypassing theatre trap

Aamir Khan changes the game with YouTube release, bypassing theatre trap

The release of his movie on YouTube bypasses the vicious circle of low screen density and poor monetisation that Indian films are stuck in

Sitaare Zameen Par
premium

Unlike most films, Sitaare Zameen Par had no pre-sales and had not de-risked in any way.

Vanita Kohli Khandekar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On August 1, R S Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par was released on Aamir Khan Talkies on YouTube. To watch it, you pay around ₹100. The film is available at an “affordable” price in 38 other countries. YouTube, the world’s largest streaming platform with 2.7 billion users, will be rolling it out in more markets. 
In India, over 445 million people were on YouTube in April, according to Comscore data. If even one per cent of them pay, the film would make over ₹44 crore. Factor in the rest of the world, and it should, at a very conservative estimate, cross
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Indian Cinema Aamir Khan YouTuber Indian Box Office Bollywood OTT services Indian movies BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon