Aamir Khan's strength lies behind the camera, in challenging convention

When he sings Pehla Nasha in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, you feel the electric rush of first love. When he proclaims: “Mein apne mulk ko apna ghar samajtha hoon,” in Sarfarosh, it strikes a deep patriotic chord. And when he quietly steps away to concede a painting competition to his dyslexic protégé in Taare Zameen Par, you’re left with a lump in your throat.

For the past 40 years, Aamir Khan has carved out a career as an actor with his unique, off-beat choices. Known for his impeccable work ethic and the ability to go against the grain, his oeuvre