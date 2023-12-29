AI alone ain't enough

The advent of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), marked by OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT and DALL-E alongside Google’s introduction of Studio Bot, Bard and Gemini with accessible APIs (application programming interface), has triggered a frenzy among firms — both large and small — to swiftly integrate AI into their systems in the hope that the technology is the final frontier for competitive advantage.

These generative AI models, proficient in intelligently generating text, images, audio, and other content, have revolutionised tasks demanding human intelligence and creativity. From language translation to data analysis, report writing to software code generation and even creation of