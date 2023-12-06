Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Aiming beyond 7% growth

India is not the world's fastest-growing economy yet, but a revival of the animal spirits could propel it into that position

GDP growth
Premium

Ajay Chhibber
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now projected to be around 6.5 per cent for the financial year 2023-24, after recording 7 per cent in 2022. This is commendable, given global headwinds. The economy recovered sharply in 2021, growing by 9.1 per cent after a huge drop of (-) 5.8 per cent in 2020.

Where will it go over the medium-term? If India’s GDP continues to grow at 6.5 per cent on a sustained basis, it will become the third-largest economy soon. However, it is noteworthy that, on a per capita basis, it will remain a lower-middle income country well past 2030. Official statistics show that India’s GDP grew at around 6.8 per cent from 2001 to 2010, and then
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Learnings from Chennai

Indian internet has an over-the-top question to settle

Nationalism is back, and it's a good thing

Public procurement for Make in India

PM Gati Shakti for ease of living

Topics : BS Opinion economic growth in india India GDP growth RBI

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon