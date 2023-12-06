Aiming beyond 7% growth

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is now projected to be around 6.5 per cent for the financial year 2023-24, after recording 7 per cent in 2022. This is commendable, given global headwinds. The economy recovered sharply in 2021, growing by 9.1 per cent after a huge drop of (-) 5.8 per cent in 2020.

Where will it go over the medium-term? If India’s GDP continues to grow at 6.5 per cent on a sustained basis, it will become the third-largest economy soon. However, it is noteworthy that, on a per capita basis, it will remain a lower-middle income country well past 2030. Official statistics show that India’s GDP grew at around 6.8 per cent from 2001 to 2010, and then