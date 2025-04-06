Allow advance power of attorney for mentally incapacitated individuals

As I approach the evening of my life, one troubling image often keeps me awake. In August 2016, my father suffered a massive stroke. It left him bedridden and entirely dependent on others. For someone fiercely independent, self-made, disciplined —and who had risen to become the chief financial officer (CFO) of a large, listed company — losing autonomy had always been his greatest fear.

He had witnessed a similar fate befall his father, my grandfather, who spent his final years mentally and physically incapacitated after a stroke. Determined not to leave anything to chance, my father prepared meticulously: He prepared