America stays unique: Why it's dangerous to learn lessons from the US

Even if the United States’ (US’) economic and military power declines over the coming decades, its cultural power will not. This has often been the case with declining superpowers: Their footprint in the world of ideas and culture stays long after their economies lose their edge. The US was already a larger economy than Great Britain in the 1880s, but it took another 40 or 50 years — and the growth of Hollywood — for the US’ soft power to catch up.

Soft power is not merely about films and music. One interesting way in which a superpower’s internal dynamics