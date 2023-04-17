close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

An updated perspective on India

While markets could remain choppy and correct more, thought leaders in the investment world have turned positive

Akash Prakash
economy, markets, india
Premium

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Over the past month, I have had the privilege of meeting numerous investors who have spent a significant amount of time and effort trying to formulate a long-term view of India. Many of them have spent several weeks in the country, engaging with numerous stakeholders, investors, policymakers and corporate leaders.
The investors are all focused on the long term, real money, and are highly sophisticated. This is the same group who was very early into China, made large returns there, and have a sense of how markets and countries grow and mature. They are looking for pattern recognition between what happened in China and what may happen in India.
Every investor I met came away from their time spent in India, enthused, excited and convinced that they should increase their long-term allocations. The bullishness was based on a conviction that the country could grow for the coming years at greater than 6 per cent (real gross domestic product). Macro stabil
Or

Also Read

Flows to Indian equities are at risk as investors eye China: Chris Wood

An extraordinary decade for markets

Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?

Is it time to move away from equities and focus on debt? What analysts say

Will Indian equities be able to tide over emerging risks?

An amazing and scary month

Dealing with next-gen listings

A credible effort

2022: A very unusual year

Not yet out of the woods

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

DGFT should make good notable omissions

A G20 opportunity for millets

How can Indian firms become strong?

Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

Topics : Markets | Equities | economy

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Reforming the rating agencies

rating agencies
4 min read
Premium

G20 can borrow a leaf from RBI's book

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Covid's endemic challenges

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
3 min read
Premium

Monsoon variables

monsoon
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

G20 can borrow a leaf from RBI's book

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Reforming the rating agencies

rating agencies
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon