An updated perspective on India

Over the past month, I have had the privilege of meeting numerous investors who have spent a significant amount of time and effort trying to formulate a long-term view of India. Many of them have spent several weeks in the country, engaging with numerous stakeholders, investors, policymakers and corporate leaders.
The investors are all focused on the long term, real money, and are highly sophisticated. This is the same group who was very early into China, made large returns there, and have a sense of how markets and countries grow and mature. They are looking for pattern recognition between what happened in China and what may happen in India.
Every investor I met came away from their time spent in India, enthused, excited and convinced that they should increase their long-term allocations. The bullishness was based on a conviction that the country could grow for the coming years at greater than 6 per cent (real gross domestic product). Macro stabil
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or