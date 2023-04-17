An updated perspective on India

Every investor I met came away from their time spent in India, enthused, excited and convinced that they should increase their long-term allocations. The bullishness was based on a conviction that the country could grow for the coming years at greater than 6 per cent (real gross domestic product). Macro stabil

The investors are all focused on the long term, real money, and are highly sophisticated. This is the same group who was very early into China, made large returns there, and have a sense of how markets and countries grow and mature. They are looking for pattern recognition between what happened in China and what may happen in India.