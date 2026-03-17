Annual reports that matter: Why companies must go beyond compliance

As Indian companies prepare their FY26 annual reports, they should treat the process as more than a compliance exercise. It is a test of whether boards view disclosure merely as a legal requirement or as an opportunity to build trust.

The baseline is set by the Companies Act, 2013, and the disclosure framework prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Financial statements must be accompanied by granular notes. Related-party transactions require transparency and audit committee oversight. Corporate governance reports must detail board composition, committee meetings and remuneration structures. The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report has brought environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics into the mainstream. It is obvious that regulators have steadily expanded the scope of mandatory disclosure, yet this rising regulatory volume has not always meant that annual reports are useful to their users.

The question companies must ask themselves is what can they disclose better? Start with the financials. Accounting standards may prescribe recognition and measurement, but clarity is a choice. Do companies explain what drove margins? Do they disaggregate revenue meaningfully? Do they discuss capital allocation decisions with candour — particularly where returns have lagged?

A company showing two years of falling margins doesn’t give investors the information they need. They want to know whether input cost, inflation, capacity under-utilisation, or product-mix shifts drove that trend — and what management is doing about it. Boilerplate explanations lack the credibility that specificity builds.

Move to governance. Annual reports are replete with declarations that the board has “reviewed” risk management systems, “evaluated” performance and “ensured” compliance. Shareholders would benefit from knowing how. What were the key risks debated during the year? Outcome of the board evaluation. Broad thoughts on succession. Governance is no longer a checklist.

Sustainability reporting, too, is at an inflection point. Emissions data, water intensity, and diversity ratios are now table stakes for large, listed entities. The next step is integration. How do climate risks affect capital expenditure? How does attrition affect productivity? ESG metrics should migrate from annexures to the strategic core of the report. Indian corporations like those in renewable energy or consumer goods are already disclosing greenhouse gas emissions, water-use intensity, and supply-chain audits. But the next frontier is connecting these metrics to financial outcomes. How does water scarcity in key manufacturing hubs affect production forecasts? Does supplier non-compliance with labour norms risk brand reputation and hence sales?

Risk disclosure remains the weakest link; a risk section that reads like an insurance policy disclaimer does not serve its purpose. References to “macroeconomic headwinds” and “intense competition” offer little insight. Investors are better served by an honest articulation of concentration risks.

For example, supply-chain fragility — an auto parts manufacturer with heavy reliance on a single supplier could disclose efforts to diversify sourcing, expected timelines, and capex implications. Disclosure around geopolitical factors — tariffs, trade disruptions, supply-chain volatility — is rising sharply in other markets because investors demand real, company-specific context about how such issues affect operations.

The annual report also needs to reflect the digital age in which the company operates. Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity are no longer niche boardroom topics. Leading companies are disclosing AI governance frameworks, board-level AI expertise, and detailed cyber-risk management practices in their periodic reports. Cybersecurity disclosures increasingly describe the board’s role, the risk frameworks used, incident response readiness and training efforts — not because it is trendy, but because stakeholders now see cyber risk as central to enterprise risk management and not a backroom concern.

Human capital disclosures deserve sharper focus as well. Attrition trends, leadership bench strength, skill investments and workplace culture indicators provide early signals about organisational resilience. In knowledge-driven sectors, these metrics are as material as plant capacity or debt ratios.

Accessibility also matters. In an era of electronic voting, the annual report must be structured for usability — searchable, navigable and written in plain language. Disclosures that are technically complete but practically opaque do not meet the spirit of accountability. Finally, as this is also the time when shareholder resolutions are presented, they should review the voting outcomes from the past year. Where more than 20 per cent of shareholders have dissented, boards should either provide a clearer explanation of their position or use the current shareholder meeting to take corrective action. Ideally, such engagement should be within 90 days of the voting results being published. Even so, doing this now will still send a strong signal that investor concerns are being heard.

Just as investors expect companies to go beyond mere regulatory compliance, the quality of disclosure should be judged not by the number of pages printed or metrics reported, but by the clarity it provides. Companies that can do so while reporting, will earn the trust of their stakeholders.

The forthcoming annual reports should, therefore, serve three objectives. First, they must comply with the law. Second, the disclosures should reflect the spirit of governance. And third, they should anticipate and answer investor questions, rather than leaving them to be addressed later in investor calls.