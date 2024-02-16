Are virtual influencers impactful?

Until very recently, the term “virtual influencers” was not much currency, at least in India. But the tide has begun to slowly turn, with both recognition as well as commercial deployment becoming quick realities over the past few months. But before we go any further, let us answer a basic question: Who or what are virtual influencers?

Virtual influencers are computer-generated characters or personas that exist solely in the realm of digital and cyberspace. These virtual influencers resemble real people and interact with their human followers, much like human influencers. The influencers are meticulously designed and have their distinct personalities, traits,