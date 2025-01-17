Are we entering an era of boring colours but exciting brand marques?

There was a time, 20 years ago, when you had a tough time getting a white or cream coloured refrigerator. The growing middle class wanted to display their refrigerator, mostly 165-litre capacity, in their living room. The more conspicuous the colour, the better.

That thirst seems to have been quenched and we don’t see the preponderance of red and blue refrigerators anymore. The variety of refrigerators on display has dramatically increased, to compensate for the loss of colour.

Are cars different?