Are we on the cusp of an insurance revolution transforming India?

Early April in London, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the India-UK Investor Roundtable, painting a vivid picture of India’s financial sector — open to the world, and brimming with opportunity, reform, and ambition. She highlighted India’s openness to foreign banks and reiterated the government’s commitment to attracting foreign investment in the banking sector.

The same intent extends to the insurance sector, underscored by the February Budget, which allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance, subject to simplified guardrails — a move aimed at boosting capital infusion and trust in the sector.

India, she noted, is on track