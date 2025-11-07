Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / As Tejashwi steps into his own political limelight, shades of legacy show

As Tejashwi steps into his own political limelight, shades of legacy show

With Sanjay Yadav emerging as a key strategist, Tejashwi reshapes RJD's caste mix and messaging while fending off BJP's "jungle raj" attacks

Tejashwi Yadav
premium

In this year’s Assembly elections, Tejashwi allocated 36 per cent of the RJD’s tickets (51 of 143) to Yadavs, who constitute 14.26 per cent of the population. (Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty)

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Be warned. The faces may have changed. But the people are still the same,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his rally in Darbhanga last month. “Jungle raj will try to return wearing different clothes. The responsibility for keeping them out is yours.”
 
The clothes have certainly changed. Tejashwi Yadav addresses public meetings in colourful T-shirts and jeans. White khadi is out. And the Union home minister’s remarks highlight exactly what he wants to show — that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is under new management.
 
New? Maybe not so much.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News BS Opinion Tejashwi Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon