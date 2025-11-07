As Tejashwi steps into his own political limelight, shades of legacy show

“Be warned. The faces may have changed. But the people are still the same,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his rally in Darbhanga last month. “Jungle raj will try to return wearing different clothes. The responsibility for keeping them out is yours.”

The clothes have certainly changed. Tejashwi Yadav addresses public meetings in colourful T-shirts and jeans. White khadi is out. And the Union home minister’s remarks highlight exactly what he wants to show — that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is under new management.

New? Maybe not so much.