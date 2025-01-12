Avoid overspending, financial mistakes in early years of retirement

High inflation, even if it is predictable, devastates the retirement of people who do not study personal finance in detail. I have previously written that the post-tax returns on our entire corpus over our lifetime will likely be in the ballpark of inflation. Also, a 60-year-old (let’s call her ‘X’) should plan that her corpus lasts roughly till the age of 90, i.e., for 30 years. Hence, she can spend one-thirtieth (i.e. 3.3 per cent) of her corpus in her first year of retirement.
Persistent high inflation in developing countries, including India, confuses people and makes them spend much more
