Balancing act: Knowing when you have enough

“Rajendra Jain is no more.” I could not believe these words coming from a friend last Saturday night. I told him the joke was in very bad taste. But then reality slowly sank in. Jain had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. I had known Jain for over two decades. He had celebrated his 60th birthday a few months ago. Over time, we became close friends, having gone on several

treks together.Jain belonged to a middle-class family from a small village in Maharashtra. He had set up a successful Chartered Accountancy practice in Mumbai through hard work, grit, and determination. He was