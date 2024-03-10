Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Balancing act: Knowing when you have enough

After ignoring the symptoms for some time, I went in for a check-up on New Year's Day, only to get the shocking news that I would have to undergo a coronary artery bypass

How cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack and heart failure?
Premium

Representational Image

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Rajendra Jain is no more.” I could not believe these words coming from a friend last Saturday night. I told him the joke was in very bad taste. But then reality slowly sank in. Jain had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. I had known Jain for over two decades. He had celebrated his 60th birthday a few months ago. Over time, we became close friends, having gone on several 
treks together.Jain belonged to a middle-class family from a small village in Maharashtra. He had set up a successful Chartered Accountancy practice in Mumbai through hard work, grit, and determination. He was
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

On fitness track: More women prioritise physical health, shows data

What is 'zombie deer disease' and are humans at risk? What you need to know

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Index fund or ETFs? Compare total cost

Disclosing conflict of interest builds trust

Central agency needed to curb mis-selling menace

An innovative approach to domestic staff loans

Restrictions on foreign spends erode Brand India

Truth in the AI era

Sebi and RBI take away the punch bowl

India's shift to transition economy needs financing for equitable growth

Pages from the diary of a woman PSU banker

Push for Modi 4.0

Topics : BS Opinion guest column Cardiac arrest Heart attack Heart disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon