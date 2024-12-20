Bald eagle: Icon of freedom, now officially America's national bird

The bald eagle has long been synonymous with American ideals — freedom, resilience, and strength. It first appeared on the Great Seal of the United States in 1782, a decision by the founding fathers that elevated the bird to a symbol of national pride. Despite its lofty cultural status, it remained a national symbol. No law had ever formally named the bald eagle as the national bird. Well, that is about to change.

After nearly 250 years as a soaring symbolism, the bald eagle is finally getting its official title. The US Congress has passed a bipartisan Bill to formally