Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

The victory of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), ensuring a fourth consecutive term for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , was expected. She has won a two-thirds majority. The largest Opposition party, the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), along with 14 smaller parties, boycotted the election.

However, the one-sided victory is unlikely to end the political deadlock or restore democracy credibly.

Questions are already being raised about the Election Commissioner's 40 per cent polling figure at the close of polls at 4 PM on Sunday. The figure was 27 per cent at 3 PM, and media reports claim that the Election