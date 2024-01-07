Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bangladesh election commission app slowed down after cyber attack: Official

After a probe, it was found that there was a cyber attack from hackers from Ukraine and Germany on the app

bangladesh, bangladesh polls, bangladesh election, voting, vote

Bangladeshis line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Election Commission on Sunday said hackers from Ukraine and Germany carried out a cyber attack on its app, slowing down its functioning during the 12th general election in the country, according to a media report.
Speaking to the media, Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said that it had created a mobile application called "Smart Election Management BD" which provides real-time voting information. However, voters during the polls complained since Sunday morning that the EC app was not operating properly, the Dhaka Tribune website reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After a probe, it was found that there was a cyber attack from hackers from Ukraine and Germany on the app.
"A cyber attack has been carried out on the app 'Smart Election Management BD' of the Election Commission (EC) from Ukraine and Germany," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Alam said that the EC app slowed down after the cyber attack from Ukraine and Germany.
"Our team has been working round the clock to fix the issue. Although the app is functioning slowly, it's still working," he said.
The EC secretary also said that the news of the app being developed at a cost of Bangladeshi Taka Tk 21 crore (INR 15.98 crore) is incorrect.
The app is only a part of a six-year project worth Tk 21 crore. The project is in its first year, and barely Tk 8 crore has been spent so far, he added.
Voting for the 12th general election in Bangladesh was held on Sunday amid sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition party BNP and its allies.

Also Read

Bangladesh PM Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

B'desh to hold elections on Sunday; PM Hasina poised to win another term

Bangladesh elections: PM Hasina re-elected from Gopalganj-3 constituency

Bangladesh to deploy Army to maintain order ahead of Jan 7 elections

Bangladesh elections: Counting begins amid boycott by main opposition BNP

Red Sea attacks leave global shipping companies with difficult choices

LSD, cocaine: Elon Musk's drug use concerns Tesla and SpaceX execs

Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding goes global as carriers follow FAA order

Bangladesh elections: PM Hasina re-elected from Gopalganj-3 constituency

Israel ministry to give go-ahead for Elon Musk-owned Starlink this week

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Elections Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon