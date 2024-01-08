Sensex (    %)
                        
Hasina gets 4th straight PM term as her party wins majority in B'desh polls

Hasina's party won 200 seats in the 300-seat parliament while counting is still underway after the end of the day-long voting on Sunday

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday secured a record fourth straight term as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general elections marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition BNP and its allies.
Hasina's party won 200 seats in the 300-seat parliament while counting is still underway after the end of the day-long voting on Sunday.
"We can call Awami League winner with the already available results but the final announcement will be made after the end of the counting of votes in the rest of the constituencies, an election commission spokesman told reporters.
Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986. She bagged 249,965 votes while her nearest rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar from the Bangladesh Supreme Party secured just 469 votes.
The 76-year-old leader, who has been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009, secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the one-sided election, which witnessed a low turnout.
Meanwhile, members of the BNP Standing Committee described the 12th parliamentary election as a fake one.
Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said: This is not an election. It is a fake election. The report on this election will come out in all the media in the country and abroad.
About the party's programmes after the polls, he said: "We have to wait for a day for the programme after the polls. The BNP is struggling to bring back the democratic rights of people through peaceful movement involving people. Until this right is realised, the BNP will continue the systematic struggle on the streets.
He claimed BNP leaders had collected pictures of various polling stations since polling started in the morning, and there were no voters.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

